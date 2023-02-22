Mohammad Rizwan Smashes His First PSL Century

Mohammad Rizwan scored his maiden PSL century against Karachi Kings at Multan Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Wins iPhone 14 for His Sensational Display Against Quetta [Video]

Batting first at the home ground, the Sultans’ skipper set the tone for a high-scoring game as he attacked the Kings’ bowlers. Mohammad Rizwan brought up his first PSL hundred in the 19th over of the game, smashing 3 sixes and 10 fours.

The star opener batted at a strike rate of 166 in his innings to mount 103 runs off only 62 balls. This is for the first time that the star batter has scored a century in PSL history.

ALSO READ English Pacer Achieves Historic Milestone by Becoming Test World Number One

Mohammad Rizwan, not only helped his team build a solid base to start the game but also treated the crowd at Multan Cricket Stadium with his outstanding innings.

While Karachi Kings yet have to bat, the scorecard so far indicates Multan Sultans’ dominance over them, owing to a magnificent hundred from the skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads