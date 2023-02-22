UBL to Hire Retired Bankers as Senior Consultants

United Bank Limited (UBL) has planned to hire experienced and retired bankers as Senior Financial Consultants, who have vast experience in branch banking across the country.

The commercial bank is one of the leading banks in Pakistan and has introduced a unique human resource policy in the banking industry to utilize experienced retired professionals.

Previously, Habib Bank Limited revised its human resource policy by extending the maximum age of retirement to 65 years from 60 years for professionals having experience in the core banking business.

UBL’s hiring policy is not restricted to its retired bankers, but it allows retired professionals from other commercial banks to apply, as long as they have experience in relationship and branch management, including deposit mobilization and management portfolios.

The bank prefers to hire bankers who retired from different banks between December 2019 and July 2022.

The new human resource policies of leading banks reflect that the banking industry is currently facing a shortage of efficient talent.

In other words, banks are seeking to employ result-oriented staff members in the complex, challenging, and highly competitive business of banks who can ensure adherence to the organization’s policies and procedures, code of conduct, and the stringent regulatory guidelines of the central bank