University of Sindh Protests Against Alleged Sale of Property by VC

The Sindh University Employees Welfare Association (SUEWA) has indicted the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Sindh University, Prof Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, of illegally transferring to a private contractor a CNG pump and a valued plot of land on the Indus Highway. The head of the group, Muhammad Ali Ghangro, led a demonstration on Tuesday, requesting that the decision be reversed.

Ghangro said that the private contractor, who has political ties, intends to build a transport terminal adjacent to the CNG pump on four to five acres of land formerly owned by the university.

He also informed everyone that the CNG station was established by the previous VC, Nazir Ahmed Mughal, and it used to earn up to Rs. 4 million monthly during peak season.

Ghangro also advised the VC and the university management against unlawfully selling the institution’s assets under political pressure, and he asked the relevant authorities to take note of the matter.

Nadir Ali Mugheri, a university spokesperson, refuted the charges and asserted that only the institution syndicate has the right to lease any property, such as the land and CNG station. Mugheri said that the station has been dormant for two years owing to a lack of gas and that no one would be interested in taking on such a lease, blaming the organization for politicizing a non-issue.