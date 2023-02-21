PTA Issues Draft Regulations for Telecom Equipment Standards 2023

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued the draft ‘Regulations for Telecom Equipment Standards, 2023’ to provide different standards for different classes of telecommunication equipment.

These regulations will be applicable on all licenses issued under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 including those who are in the business of manufacturing and importing of telecommunication equipment.

The draft lists the Standards for Telecommunication Equipment issued by a number of bodies that will be applicable and adopted by the Authority to be used for establishment, maintenance and operation of telecommunication system or the provision of telecommunication services in Pakistan. The draft also categorizes the minimum technical standards for Telecommunication Equipment.

The draft regulations also provide the procedure for testing of Telecommunication Equipment.

The telecom regulator has asked relevant stakeholders to send their comments on the draft by March 7, 2023.