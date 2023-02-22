Wahab Riaz Eyes a Spot in the National Side by Performing in PSL 8

Veteran pacer, Wahab Riaz is not ready to give up on his international cricketing career as he strives to make his way back into the national side by putting in strong performances in the PSL.

Speaking at the press conference following their four-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators, Wahab said that he is doing everything he can to draw the attention of national selectors.

The left-arm pacer expressed his delight at having the Pakistan captain leading his side, stating that Babar has a better chance to showcase his skills and prove his worth.

Wahab Riaz believes that Babar’s leadership has relieved him of some of the pressure, allowing him to concentrate on his bowling and perform to the best of his abilities.

With the ODI World Cup 2023 in India approaching, Wahab has set his sights on returning to the national team and winning the trophy with his team.

It is worth noting that the 37-year-old was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2011 World Cup campaign, taking a memorable five-wicket haul against arch-rivals India in the semi-final.

The Lahore-born cricketer believes that his performances in the ongoing eighth edition of PSL will be crucial in earning him a place in the national team.

