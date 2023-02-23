Ramiz Raja Slams Wasim Akram for Losing His Cool in PSL 8

Former Pakistani cricketer, Ramiz Raja has lashed out at Karachi Kings president, Wasim Akram for losing his cool and kicking a chair after his team lost a thrilling encounter against Multan Sultans.

Speaking to the media, Ramiz urged that as a responsible person, Wasim should keep his anger under control and support the players, especially during the testing time.

The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman went on to say that the former pacer should back the players he chose and analyze things rationally.

In response to a question about the incident in which Wasim lost his cool and kicked the chair, Ramiz stated, “These gestures only create more frustration.”

“It does not look good in terms of optics, if you can not control your temper, which is most important in this position, so it is better to be not in public view,” he added.

Yesterday, Karachi Kings suffered their fourth defeat of the season after failing to finish one of the most exciting encounters in their favor against Multan Sultans.

The defeat not only disappointed Karachi Kings fans, but also stunned captain, Imad Wasim and franchise President, Wasim Akram, who lost his cool following the defeat.

Wasim Akram kicked the chair in rage, and the video quickly went viral on social media platforms, eliciting mixed reactions from cricket fans.

