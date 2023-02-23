Peshawar Zalmi’s Australian Cricketer Showcases His Impressive Urdu and Pashto Speaking Skills [Video]

Foreign cricketers competing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) are enjoying themselves both on and off the field, with some attempting to learn local languages.

In a heartening display of cultural integration, Australian cricketer, Peter Hatzoglou, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi, has learned Pashto and Urdu in Pakistan.

The 24-year-old cricketer has reportedly been taking lessons from local players in order to immerse himself in the local culture and learn local languages.

In an interview, Peter stated that he has learned how to greet his teammates in Urdu, perfecting the art of saying As salam o Alaikum to start a conversation and Wa alaikum us-salam in response.

Peter further revealed that he has many Pakistani friends in Melbourne, which has further enhanced his Urdu speaking skills.

Speaking about his PSL experience, Peter said, “PSL has been a fantastic event. It was my first taste of Pakistan. I loved it as it is been an amazing experience. The people are so hospitable.”

It is worth noting that Peter left for Australia as his commitment with Peshawar Zalmi comes to end after Afghan cricketer, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran joined the squad.

Peter Hatzoglou remained with the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi squad as a substitute for Mujeeb Ur Rahman Zadran in the first three matches of season.

Check out the interview here:

