Fans Take Shoaib Akhtar to Cleaners for Mocking Kamran Akmal’s English Accent [Video]

Former fiery pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has been in headlines these days for his inappropriate statements regarding former and current Pakistani cricketers.

One of the statements recently made the headlines when the Rawalpindi-born pacer mocked former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, for his accent while speaking English.

Speaking in a live TV show, the 47-year-old pacer mocked the wicket-keeper saying, “I heard Kamran speak, he was saying sakreen. It is screen and not sakreen.”

The statement came after Kamran defended Babar Azam for his lack of oratory skills, claiming that the comments of Akhtar were more of a publicity stunt due to his limited screen time these days.

“I think Shoaib is not getting enough time on screen, that is why he has said such a thing to keep himself in the headlines,” Kamran Akmal added.

Meanwhile, a video of Shoaib Akhtar mocking Kamran Akmal quickly went viral on social media, attracting widespread attention as well as harsh criticism.

Here are some reactions from cricket fans:

Ghusaa tu bohut aya hua tha Kakmal ko per YK nay mazak main kaha hai control kero janay do 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3b4k4pVGRZ — Ammar Ashraf (@AmmarAshraf) February 22, 2023

@shoaib100mph you're only making fun of yourself now. Don't insult your teammates publicly for such petty mistakes grow up please. Huge respect for @KamiAkmal23 👏 — Waseem Iqbal Chaddhar (@waseeem_ch) February 22, 2023

Shoaib akhtar khud kesy bolta hai kabhi suna hai isny khud ko…ab jakr kuch sae bolny laga hai…sae b kahan bolta ha jb b bolta bakwas hi krta hai…KING EDWARD sy perhi hoi makhlook🤣🤣🤣🤣 — i_m_nimra😎 (@NimraTa13578807) February 22, 2023

12 saal baad bhe badla le raha hai pic.twitter.com/lSzcKtyGhG — Umair Farooq (@UmairFarook) February 22, 2023

@shoaib100mph you are a great player. You must also show magnanimity in your character that is at par with your greatness. One shall appreciate publicly and correct or point out mistakes in private. This didn't go right, even if you were joking. — The Nawab (@NawabOfPakistan) February 23, 2023

One cannot expect @shoaib100mph to stoop so low, @KamiAkmal23 must be respected and honoured. If I was in place of @WaseemBadami I would have made it clear to publicity hungry @shoaib100mph to shut his gob — Muntazir e Mahdi (@TigerZindaHay) February 22, 2023

Do you hear Indian cricketers mock each other like this, on National tv? Pakistani players are great at doing gheebat, bringing each other down, being toxic. — areynaisaab (@hameedsyed981) February 23, 2023