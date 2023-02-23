Fans Take Shoaib Akhtar to Cleaners for Mocking Kamran Akmal’s English Accent [Video]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 23, 2023 | 4:21 pm

Former fiery pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has been in headlines these days for his inappropriate statements regarding former and current Pakistani cricketers.

One of the statements recently made the headlines when the Rawalpindi-born pacer mocked former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, for his accent while speaking English.

Speaking in a live TV show, the 47-year-old pacer mocked the wicket-keeper saying, “I heard Kamran speak, he was saying sakreen. It is screen and not sakreen.”

The statement came after Kamran defended Babar Azam for his lack of oratory skills, claiming that the comments of Akhtar were more of a publicity stunt due to his limited screen time these days.

“I think Shoaib is not getting enough time on screen, that is why he has said such a thing to keep himself in the headlines,” Kamran Akmal added.

Meanwhile, a video of Shoaib Akhtar mocking Kamran Akmal quickly went viral on social media, attracting widespread attention as well as harsh criticism.

Here are some reactions from cricket fans:

