Saim Ayub Aims to Win PSL 8 Title With Peshawar Zalmi

Emerging Pakistani cricketer, Saim Ayub has expressed his delight at his recent performance in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview, the rising left-handed batter stated that his goal in the ongoing tournament is to become a match-winning batter for Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

The 20-year-old cricketer added that he will do his best to score as many runs as possible in the remaining games and assist his team in becoming a champion.

Last week, the Peshawar Zalmi middle-order batter showcased his talent and skills in their second game against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Saim Ayub chalked up a half-century against one of the toughest bowling units, scoring 53 off 37, including three boundaries and the same number of maximums.

In response to a question about representing Pakistan at the international level, Saim stated, “Playing for the Pakistan team is everyone’s dream, mine too.”

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Wins Hearts After Gifting a Plot to Lahore Qalandars’ Uncapped Teammate

However, the star batter went on to say that he is not currently considering representing the national team as his primary focus is to perform for Zalmi in PSL.

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side will come face to face against Islamabad United in their fourth game at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads