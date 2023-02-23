Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

Excitement is increasing among cricket fans as the 12th match of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) takes place today, February 23.

Former PSL champions, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi are all set to lock horns in a highly-anticipated clash at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Zalmi stands third on the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.632. After losing by 56 runs to Multan Sultans, they defeated Quetta Gladiators by four wickets in their third match.

On the other hand, Islamabad United is sitting in fifth place with two points and a net run rate of -0.832. They began their campaign with a four-wicket victory over the Karachi Kings while they lost their second match against Multan Sultans.

Surprisingly, there is no difference between the two teams in terms of the head-to-head record. Each team has won nine matches in their previous 18 meetings.

Cricket fans will be looking forward to another exciting match between these two evenly balanced sides.

Teams Matches Win Loss Islamabad United 18 9 9 Peshawar Zalmi 9 9

