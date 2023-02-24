Afghan Star Credits Babar Azam for Match-Winning Knock Against Peshawar Zalmi

Islamabad United opening batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has credited Babar Azam for his match-winning innings against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

In the post-match presser, Gurbaz stated that he had a detailed conversation with the all-format captain prior to the match, during which he inquired about his batting mindset.

The right-handed batter went on to say that while opening the innings for Islamabad United, he applied the lessons learned from Babar Azam to his advantage.

The 21-year-old cricketer further added that watching the Peshawar Zalmi captain hit boundaries in his 75 runs off 57 balls also helped him play the opposition bowlers.

Gurbaz, who was playing his first match of the season, stated that he devised a strategy of rotating the strike before the match, which worked in favor of Islamabad United.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

“I also focused on some strike rotation. Before I was just trying to hit too hard but today my focus was also on some good cricket shots,” Gurbaz added.

The right-handed opener joined Islamabad United after fulfilling national duty in the UAE last week, and his 62-run innings off 31 balls breathed new life into the United.

The Shadab Khan-led side will come face to face against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators in a highly anticipated match today at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads