Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

Cricket fans will see Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators compete in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.

After clinching a six-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday, United will do everything in their power to keep the winning streak going in the upcoming games.

They received a boost in the form of Hasan Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who put in an outstanding performance in their first game of the season and helped the side defeat Zalmi.

After conceding 76 runs in the first seven overs and then limiting one of the PSL’s best batting lineups to 156 runs, United’s bowling unit will be eager to repeat the success.

Gladiators, on the other hand, have yet to put on their best performance in the season, losing three of their four games, but they are still in contention for the playoffs.

Both former champions have met 15 times in PSL history, with the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators winning eight games and the United winning seven.

Teams Matches Win Loss Quetta Gladiators 15 8 7 Islamabad United 7 8

