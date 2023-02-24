Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 24th, 2023: Gladiators Hunt for a Win Against United

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Quetta Gladiators will go head to head against Islamabad United in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Islamabad United will be looking to continue their winning momentum after their convincing win against Peshawar Zalmi last night. United currently sit at the second spot in the table after two wins and one loss.

Quetta, on the other hand, currently sit at the bottom of the table with three losses and a solitary win in their four matches. Gladiators will be determined to quickly turn around their fortunes and finally kickstart their campaign as they look to make it to the PSL playoffs.

A win for Quetta will see them climb up one spot in the table while a win for Islamabad will help them narrow down Multan Sultan’s lead at the top to only 2 points.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Friday, 24 February Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

