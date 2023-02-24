Babar Azam Thanks Journalist for His Gaffe in Press Conference

Despite receiving harsh criticism in the media, Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam always keeps his aggression under control and answers questions politely.

Occasionally, during press conferences, Babar Azam has been found engaging in amusing conversations with reporters, the most recent of which occurred yesterday in Karachi.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Achieves Milestone of 200 Wickets in T20 Cricket

After Peshawar Zalmi suffered a six-wicket defeat in their fourth encounter against Islamabad United, Babar Azam was left utterly surprised by a journalist with his question.

The journalist asked Babar Azam, “You must have got a boost after today’s success, but don’t you think Peshawar Zalmi’s fielding was not up to the required standard?”

Babar Azam was quick to respond to the journalist’s question, saying, “Not success, we have lost,” and then hilariously told, “You have made us win. I am still stuck on that.”

Babar Azam with next level banter in the press conference tonight 😂 #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/rs3TE2I3bc — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 23, 2023

Despite the six-wicket defeat with 31 balls to spare, the 28-year-old batter scored a fighting innings of 75 runs off 58 balls, including seven boundaries and a maximum.

Babar was equally supported by his opening partner, Mohammad Haris, who scored 40 runs off 21 balls, and together, they stitched 76 runs in seven overs.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads