Hasan Ali Achieves Milestone of 200 Wickets in T20 Cricket

Star Pakistani pacer, Hasan Ali made a remarkable return to the Islamabad United side for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm pacer, who was not part of the side in the first two games, had a fantastic bowling performance against Peshawar Zalmi in their third game.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Head to Head Record in PSL

With a devastating spell of 3 for 35, Hasan Ali not only led Islamabad United to a remarkable six-wicket victory but also achieved another milestone in T20 cricket.

Hasan became the 12th Pakistani bowler to achieve the milestone of 200 wickets in T20, joining the likes of Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Amir.

Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Junaid Khan are also among Pakistani bowlers with over 200 T20 wickets.

The right-arm pacer has now taken 200 T20 wickets in 156 games at an average of 22.32, with the best bowling figures of 5 for 20.

Here’s the complete list:

Bowler Match Wickets Average Best Wahab Riaz 341 405 22.50 5/8 Sohail Tanvir 388 389 26.36 6/14 Shahid Afridi 329 347 22.78 5/7 Mohammad Amir 246 282 22.31 6/17 Yasir Arafat 226 281 22.58 4/5 Saeed Ajmal 195 271 17.36 4/14 Shadab Khan 228 260 22.79 5/28 Mohammad Hafeez 370 202 23.85 4/10 Junaid Khan 172 200 23.52 4/12 Hasan Ali 156 200 22.32 5/20

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads