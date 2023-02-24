Hasan Ali Achieves Milestone of 200 Wickets in T20 Cricket

Star Pakistani pacer, Hasan Ali made a remarkable return to the Islamabad United side for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The right-arm pacer, who was not part of the side in the first two games, had a fantastic bowling performance against Peshawar Zalmi in their third game.
With a devastating spell of 3 for 35, Hasan Ali not only led Islamabad United to a remarkable six-wicket victory but also achieved another milestone in T20 cricket.
Hasan became the 12th Pakistani bowler to achieve the milestone of 200 wickets in T20, joining the likes of Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Amir.
Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, and Junaid Khan are also among Pakistani bowlers with over 200 T20 wickets.
The right-arm pacer has now taken 200 T20 wickets in 156 games at an average of 22.32, with the best bowling figures of 5 for 20.
Here’s the complete list:
|Bowler
|Match
|Wickets
|Average
|Best
|Wahab Riaz
|341
|405
|22.50
|5/8
|Sohail Tanvir
|388
|389
|26.36
|6/14
|Shahid Afridi
|329
|347
|22.78
|5/7
|Mohammad Amir
|246
|282
|22.31
|6/17
|Yasir Arafat
|226
|281
|22.58
|4/5
|Saeed Ajmal
|195
|271
|17.36
|4/14
|Shadab Khan
|228
|260
|22.79
|5/28
|Mohammad Hafeez
|370
|202
|23.85
|4/10
|Junaid Khan
|172
|200
|23.52
|4/12
|Hasan Ali
|156
|200
|22.32
|5/20
