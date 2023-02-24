Govt Planing to Send 1 Million Pakistanis Abroad for Employment

Sajid Hussain Turi, the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, has announced that the government aims to send approximately one million talented Pakistani citizens overseas for employment by August 2023.

It is noteworthy that the previous government had planned to send an even greater number of Pakistanis abroad for employment. In 8 months of 2022 alone, Pakistan sent over 0.5 million Pakistanis to other countries while the government was working on partnering with embassies allowing for labor export from Pakistan.

Several countries have expressed interest in hiring competent Pakistani professionals, and memorandums of understanding have been signed with them. Since April 2022, 600,000 Pakistanis have already been sent overseas for work.

To address concerns from overseas Pakistanis, the government has established a one-stop OPF assistance station at Bacha Khan airport, which is run by personnel from 13 departments.

A unified scanning procedure will be implemented at airports to assist Pakistanis living abroad. Approximately 1,700 of the 2,100 issues have been resolved. The government is aware of the difficulties faced by overseas Pakistanis, such as power of attorney for investments and land disputes.

A report will soon be submitted to the federal cabinet to establish an inclusive process capable of resolving such issues within 60 days.