International Drug Gang Operative Arrested from Karachi

According to reports, the Sindh police apprehended an international drug gang operative in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area on Wednesday. This marks the second major operation by the Sohrab Goth police to capture narcotics traffickers.

The suspect, Abdul Baqi, son of Abdul Aziz, was responsible for transporting narcotics into Karachi from Afghanistan via Quetta. When he was arrested, police officers found charas and heroin in his possession.

In a similar case last month, Karachi police arrested a female drug dealer named Nadia in the city’s Keamari district. Following the arrest, officers discovered 3kg of hashish in her possession. During the initial interrogation, Nadia confessed to providing narcotics in Keamari and other areas of Karachi.

Reports from Karachi indicate that raids are being conducted to apprehend Nadia’s drug trafficking accomplices.