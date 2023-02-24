How to Watch Today’s PSL Match Live – 24th February 2023

Former champions, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will come face to face in the 13th game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The match, which holds lots of importance for Quetta Gladiators, will take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Responds to Shoaib Akhtar’s Controversial Statement on Babar Azam

The two-time champions, who won by six wickets against Peshawar Zalmi yesterday, have gained some momentum despite losing by 56 runs to the table-toppers, Multan Sultans.

The return of star pacer, Hasan Ali, and Afghan opening batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, to the side at the crucial stage of the season is undoubtedly a boost for Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators’ performance in their first games was not up to the mark except for their six-run win against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

However, with in-form players on his back, Sarfaraz Ahmed will be hoping for a win and valuable points to keep their play-off campaign alive.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms.

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads