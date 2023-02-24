Babar Azam Reveals Reason Behind Slow Strike Rate Against Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi captain, Babar Azam has said that the lack of partnerships the was main factor in the six-wicket defeat against Islamabad United at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Babar Azam stated that they made a better start and used the first six overs properly, but Hasan Ali’s devastating spell, in which he took back-to-back wickets, put them on the back foot.

The right-handed batter further said that they were on the right track to implement the strategy they devised before the game and that despite stitching a 76-run partnership, the United bowlers forced them to take the game deep.

In response to a question about his strike rate, Babar stated that, with the exception of the first seven overs, whenever he tried to hit, they lost wickets at the other end.

“That spell of Hasan Ali was a game changer. The wickets that he took totally changed our momentum and all of those strikes were crucial,” Babar added.

The Lahore-born cricketer went on to say that everything was fine with him because he could middle the ball, but they could not finish the way they started.

The Babar Azam-led side suffered their second defeat of the season, dropping them to fourth place in the points table. Their next match is scheduled for February 26 against Lahore Qalandars.

