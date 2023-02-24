Video of Iftikhar Ahmed Playing Indoor Cricket With Sarfaraz Ahmed’ Son Goes Viral

Quetta Gladiators prepare to face Islamabad United in a high-octane encounter at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi today.

The match holds lots of importance for Gladiators as it will be their fifth game of the season, with only one win, and they currently sit at the bottom of the points table.

Amid this preparation, Quetta Gladiators’ middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, was seen playing in-door cricket with Sarfaraz Ahmed’s son, Abdullah Sarfaraz.

The hard-hitting batter can be seen playing with Abdullah Sarfaraz in a short video posted by Quetta Gladiators on their social media handles while other players are also there.

Iftikhar Ahmed has been struggling with the bat since the start of the season and only managed to score 88 runs in four innings at an average of 29.33, including one half-century.

The right-handed batter was expected to be a key performer for Gladiators after being seen in superb form in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Iftikhar scored 351 runs in 11 innings for Fortune Barishal in the BPL, with an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 157.40, including three fifties and a century.

The 32-year-old batter showed glimpses of his form against Peshawar Zalmi, scoring a half-century, but was unable to maintain the momentum against Lahore Qalandars.

