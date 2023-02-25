Dubai Concludes First Phase of Special Visa Campaign

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has completed the 1st phase of the initiative ‘A Homeland for All’, aimed at helping people with visa-related issues, including expired visas.

The GDRFA set up a stand at the City Centre Deira this morning. It saw a large turnout of people seeking guidance on overstaying issues or updating expired visas.

The stand has now been closed and the GDRFA will soon announce a new location for the 2nd phase. As quoted by Khaleej Times, GDRFA confirmed the successful conclusion of the initial phase and lauded the contribution of Deira City Centre’s management.

It’s essential to clarify that it isn’t an amnesty scheme but rather an awareness program. GDRFA hopes to educate people about their rights and responsibilities after they relocate to the UAE.

About ‘A Homeland for All’ Program

The GDRFA announced this 3-day scheme for people with expired permits or other visa-related issues. Concluding on 27 February, the scheme is part of GDRFA’s efforts to help people address their visa status and avoid facing penalties or legal action.

Lt. Colonel Salem bin Ali, Director of the Client Happiness Department of GDRFA, urged people to visit them without any hesitation. Even if people are facing financial issues, solutions will be given to them, he added.