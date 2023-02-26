Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Head to Head Record in PSL

Cricket fans will watch another high-octane clash between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

Multan Sultans will take on a new challenge as they play their first match away from their home ground in Multan. They will be keen to keep their winning streak and extend their lead at the top of the PSL points table by a total of four points.

Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings will be looking to quickly turnaround their fortunes and get back to winning ways as they aim to qualify for the PSl playoffs after a disappointing outing last time around. Karachi currently sit 5th in the PSL points table after only one win in 5 matches.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won four out of their five matches and look set to qualify for the playoffs comfortably.

In terms of the head-to-head record, both sides share the spoils with five wins each in 12 matches against each other. 2 matches have ended in no result.

Earlier in the tournament, the two sides put on a thrilling show as Multan beat Karachi by 3 runs in a nail-biting finish.

Teams Matches Win Loss No Result Karachi Kings 12 5 5 2 Multan Sultans 5 5

