Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans are in for a treat as two superstars, Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam will go head to head in tonight’s match in the competition.

Lahore Qalandars will be upbeat as they will play their first match in front of their passionate home crowd. The defending champions will be keen to continue their winning momentum and win their third match of the competition.

Peshawar, who have won two matches as well, will also be looking to win their third match. The Babar Azam-led side has shown glimpses of their class but have been inconsistent in the four matches they have played so far.

Both sides will be determined to get a victory and continue their journey as they look to qualify for the PSL playoffs.

The head-to-head record does not paint a pretty picture for Lahore as they have lost 9 of the 15 encounters between the two sides. Peshawar, who have won 9 matches, will be hoping to further extend the gap between the two sides.

