10Pearls Successfully Conducts AI Summit 2023 in Islamabad

10Pearls, a leading end-to-end digital services company, hosted AI Summit 2023, Pakistan’s pioneering conference on Artificial Intelligence, on February 25, 2023, at the Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad.

The event was a massive success, with more than 1,500 registrations, comprising professionals, students, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs.

The AI Summit, first launched in 2019, aims to ‘explore the transformative world of AI’ – share the latest developments in AI, recognize innovations by emerging AI entrepreneurs, power conversations with leading international and local AI experts, and provide hands-on knowledge about various AI tools, technologies, and techniques.

The 2023 edition of AI Summit, held at the ITCN Asia, featured 30-plus eminent speakers who conducted enlightening tech talks, stimulating panel discussions, and engaging fireside chats. The Summit also hosted hands-on workshops and showcased demos of new innovations by emerging AI startups.

According to Syeda Sana Hussain, Senior Director, People & Programs, 10Pearls, “The AI Summit 2023 was a huge success! It garnered massive footfall; both the conference track and workshops were fully packed with a super-charged and enthusiastic audience. All the emerging AI startups that showcased their products received phenomenal responses, attracting the interest of potential investors and the public alike. This incredible success of AI Summit 2023 shows the transformative role AI can play in addressing the complex challenges of today’s world, and 10Pearls is thrilled to be at the forefront of leading in innovation”.

Engaging Tech Talks

The event featured various Tech Talks conducted by distinguished AI professionals, including a session on “Cybersecurity, Gets Smart” by Peter Hesse (EVP and CSO, 10Pearls); “AI & National Governance” by Tariq Malik (Former Chief Technology Officer, GHQ); “Tech Innovation and AI” by Syed Meesum Raza (Vice President, Afiniti); “Impact of AI in the Fintech Space” by Ammar Karim (Head of BI and Data Science, Telenor Easypaisa); and “Optimization of BizOps through AI” by Muhammad Awais Ejaz (Consulting Director, TenX).

Invigorating Panel Discussions and Fireside Chats

The Summit also featured three Panel Discussions. The first panel, “AI Disruption in the Startup Ecosystem”, included panelists Aiman Khan (CEO, SLOSH AI Solutions), Muhammad Usman (CEO, RevolveAI and Edge Store), Umer Sufiyan (CEO, DiveDeep AI), and Kaleem Khan (Co-founder and CEO, Adlytic AI). The session was moderated by Isra Khalid, Project Manager, Neurog.ai.

The second Panel, “Explainable AI & Healthcare 5.0”, moderated by Samar Hasan (Founder & CEO, Epiphany) featured top names including Dr. Nimra Qureshi (Founder & CEO, SeeVitals Solutions); Shahrukh Babar (Co-Founder, Xylexa Inc.), and Shan Ul Haq (Founder & CTO, XpertFlow).

The third Panel, “GPT-3: Navigating the Crossroads of Technology and Humanity”, was moderated by Sumayya Shaheen (Associate Director, Software Services, 10Pearls). It featured leading professionals, including Muhammad Aamir Yaqub (Director Engineering, 10Pearls); Aqsa Kausar, (Head of AI, RedBuffer); and Shakeel Raja (Director Data Science, TechGenies).

Apart from Tech Talks and Panel Discussions, an engaging Fireside Chat was also held on “The Intersection of AI and Big Data: Opportunities and Challenges” by Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz. The session was moderated by Salman Ahmad Khan, Senior Project Manager, 10Pearls.

Hands-on Workshops

In parallel to the Conference track, the AI Summit 2023 also hosted three workshops on top AI tools, technologies, and techniques. All the workshops received an overwhelming response and were attended by more than 350 professionals and students.

The workshops included sessions on “Introduction to Kaggle and Progression System” by Adnan Zaidi, Ambassador, Kaggle; “Unpacking Facial Recognition technology” by Shehrooz Sattar, Principal Software Engineer, 10Pearls; and “Creating Interactive AI Applications” by Ahmad Anis, Machine Learning Engineer, RedBuffer.

Innovate Product Demos

The AI Summit 2023 also showcased product and prototype demos by emerging AI startups. Out of 40+ entries received from across Pakistan, six startups were shortlisted to showcase their work at the AI Summit 2023. These included Autilent, VisionRD, Deutics Global, Adlytic AI, AI Care, and SINGE Network. The platform of AI Summit provided an excellent opportunity for these promising AI startups to connect with established professionals and investors.

Endorsed by Leading Companies and Communities

As the AI event of the year, AI Summit 2023 was endorsed by top names in technology and other industries. Our strategic partners were ITCN Asia, RedBuffer, and Bentley Systems. Other partners included renowned names such as MLSA Islamabad, Bytewise, Daftarkhwan, Kaggle, and Epiphany.