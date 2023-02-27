Ex-New Zealand Cricketer Baffled at Babar’s Decision to Not Face Shaheen First

Former New Zealand cricketer, Simon Doull has expressed concern about Babar Azam’s decision to let Mohammad Haris face the first delivery of Shaheen Afridi.

The Zalmi captain trusted Haris to face the fiery spell of the left-arm pacer while chasing a mammoth target of 242 runs against Lahore Qalandars in their fifth game.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Sees Shadab Khan as Future Pakistan Captain

Shaheen, who is known for taking wickets in his first over, clean-bowled the wicket-keeper batter with a perfect swinging yorker on the very second ball.

Doull, who was commentating during that moment said that he does not know the logic behind giving the strike to the inexperienced batter.

The former Kiwi cricketer further added, “Trust me these things are discussed between openers before coming on to the crease.”

ALSO READ Major Security Breach at PCB Headquarters Gaddafi Stadium Raises Eyebrows

It is also worth noting that the 22-year-old pacer later clean-bowled the all-format captain in his second over while Zalmi batters were counter-attacking the Qalandars bowlers.

The left-arm pacer finished his four-over spell with five for 40, limiting the Babar Azam-led side to 201 runs.

With the match-winning spell, Shaheen Afridi became the only bowler to take five-wicket hauls twice in PSL history.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads, PSL Stats