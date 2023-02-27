How to Watch Today’s PSL Match Live – 27th February 2023

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, will lock horns against Islamabad United in the 16th game of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today.

The encounter, which is expected to be highly anticipated, will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

With three wins in their four matches, both sides currently stand in second and third place on the points table, with United having a relatively higher run rate.

Both teams have won their recent matches with outstanding bowling and batting performances and will be determined to continue their winning streak.

The match will be broadcasted live on three TV channels, PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. The PSL live streaming will also be available on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha. Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The high-octane PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS 1. Daraz App LINK LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK

