Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 27th, 2023: Battle for the Top Spot

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 27, 2023 | 2:22 pm

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Islamabad United in a high-octane clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Lahore will be looking to continue their winning momentum after their convincing win against Peshawar Zalmi last night. Qalandars currently sit at the third spot with 3 wins in their 4 matches.

Similarly, Islamabad United also have registered 3 wins in their 4 matches but sit above Lahore due to a superior net run rate. United will be aiming to register a win in tonight’s encounter and move to the top of the PSL standings.

A win for either side will increase their chances of qualifying for the PSL playoffs and cement their spot in the top half of the PSL points table.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
Monday, 27 February Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm (PKT) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

