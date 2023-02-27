Shahid Afridi Wants Sarfaraz Ahmed Sacked as Quetta Gladaitors’ Captain

Shahid Afridi has voiced his displeasure over the decision by Quetta Gladiators to continue with Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain for the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former captain told the media that he had talked to Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omer, about reconsidering his choice to make Sarfaraz captain of the side.

The former all-rounder went on to say that he had suggested that the wicket-keeper batter be kept in the squad, but not as captain.

While explaining the reason, Shahid Afridi stated that if the right-hander is not leading the former champions, he will face less pressure and enjoy his game more.

“Quetta Gladiators haven’t done their homework well this season. Plus, they are constantly chopping and changing their line-up,” Shahid Afridi added.

The former cricketer further added that he does not know why Quetta Gladiators have selected the middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, despite his fitness issues.

“These things show if the team was serious enough when they were picking the squad,” said Afridi, who was part of Quetta Gladiators last year.

It’s worth noting that Gladiators are currently at the bottom of the points table, with only two points after playing half of their group-stage games.

