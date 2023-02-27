Why Users are Opting for the New vivo V25 5G

Looking to buy a value-for-money smartphone in the premium segment? Confused by the plethora of options available in the market?

Be sure to check out the V25 5G, one of the latest entrants in Pakistan’s premium smartphone segment.

The phone is being well received throughout Pakistan and across consumer groups for its looks, seamless performance, and camera innovations.

Its Color Changing Glass has been especially appealing to the youth for its aesthetics.

Here are some of the top reasons why this phone has emerged as a prime choice for Pakistanis:

Aesthetically Pleasing Design

The phone comes in two premium and dynamic colors – Aquamarine Blue and Diamond Black.

The Aquamarine Blue version changes its hue to Turquoise when exposed to sunlight, thanks to its Color Changing Glass, which has been the talk of the town lately, and rightfully so.

Once out of the sun, the color returns to its original hue.

Besides, the phone sports the Fluorite AG Glass, in which vivo has utilized molecular technology to create numerous evenly-distributed and identically – sized microcrystals on the surface, lending the glass a glittery appearance under the light.

The cover looks elegant, is comfortable to the touch, and is not easily smeared by fingerprints.

The phone also features a plated frame with a high gloss finish, which provides an impressive, steady base to the whole structure.

Spectacular Imaging Experience

vivo phones are renowned for their camera quality and innovation, and the V25 5G has yet again done justice to the brand’s legacy.

The phone houses a powerful 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Rear Camera and a 50MP AF HD Portrait Front Camera.

The rear camera’s high-sensitivity sensor and OIS provides Hybrid Image Stabilization, offsetting shaking through the adjustment of the location of the camera in real time, thereby enabling users to capture clearer, sharper images.

The phone comes with the Bokeh Flare Portrait function that improves night-time photography by using a dual camera setup and AI to process the backdrop point light sources and makes for some enchanting night-time photos.

There’s also the Vlog Movie feature, offering built-in video templates for scenarios such as picnics, dining, city trips, and traveling.

This makes the vlog–shooting experience extremely convenient and is proving to be a highly appreciated feature, especially by amateur and established vloggers.

The Natural Portrait feature is another splendid feature that uses AI and big data to enhance selfies with a natural effect without overly beautifying or manipulating them, and instead highlighting unique facial traits.

Seamless Performance

The phone boasts a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with a 44W FlashCharge that allows for extremely quick charging.

Speaking of processing power, it houses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 900 CPU, responsible for the phone’s smooth functioning.

The powerful chipset is assisted by the phone’s 12GB RAM that can be extended to incorporate a further 8GBs.

Overall, the phone can withstand heavy usage while effectively consuming lesser power and ensuring that users enjoy its plentiful features with ease.

Perceptive Touch and Immersive Audio

The spectacular OLED Display is supported by a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, which makes the handling experience ultra-smooth.

It can display vivid Ultra HD quality graphics due to its 100% P3 wide color gamut, which provides a visual experience rivaling that of digital theatres.

The phone’s optimized speakers also make for an immersive listening experience.

To summarize, the vivo V25 5G is a beauty and a beast, and given that this feature-packed phone is currently going for the price of PKR 109,999 in the market, the craze is only justified.