‘Babar is a Bigger Diamond Than Kohinoor’: Shadab Khan

Star Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has expressed his surprise over the questions raised regarding the leadership abilities of the all-format captain, Babar Azam.

Speaking to the media, Shadab Khan said that it is a strange thing for him to see the cricket fans in Pakistan making negative statements about the world-class batter.

ALSO READ Dale Steyn Reveals How Shaheen Afridi Effortlessly Generates Extra Pace

The Islamabad United captain went on to say that Babar is one of the greatest players the country has ever produced and that fans should respect him in the same way that the cricketing world does.

“As a nation, we are not valuing Babar for what he is worth and are pressurizing him. At the end of the day, he is human. We should respect him the way the world respects him,” Shadab said.

Shadab added that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with a big diamond, but people are treating him unfairly, saying, “Babar is a bigger diamond than Kohinoor.”

ALSO READ Karachi Kings’ Superstar Foreign Cricketer Leaves PSL 8 Midway

Previously, While speaking in a presser, Shaheen Afridi said, “Babar is a world-class player and he is every Pakistani’s favorite. I have previously said that I enjoy bowling to him in the nets.”

The captaincy of Babar has been a source of contention in the media since former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar, stated that Babar was not a big brand because his English is not good.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads, PSL Stats