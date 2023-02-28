Karachi Kings’ Superstar Foreign Cricketer Leaves PSL 8 Midway

Karachi Kings received a huge blow at a critical stage of their ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, as James Vince will not be available for the next few matches.

The star England cricketer was playing his last match against Multan Sultans last Sunday before joining the national squad for the T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old batter was signed by Kings for the Karachi leg, which ended with a clash between the home side and Multan Sultans, and is now set to join the national squad.

England has named the opening batter for the three-match T20I series and the same number of ODI matches against Bangladesh, which begins with the first ODI tomorrow.

The franchise wrote on its official Twitter handle, “Wishing good luck to James Vince as he heads off to join the England team for their international assignment.”

“You’ll be missed on the pitch but we know you’ll do us proud. All the best Vincey,” Karachi Kings added.

Wishing good luck to @vincey14 as he heads off to join the England team for their international assignment. You'll be missed on the pitch but we know you'll do us proud. All the best Vincey 👍#YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/Dd59LhM5ru — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) February 27, 2023

The right-handed opener scored 174 runs at a strike rate of 175.75 in five PSL matches this season.

The English batter will be replaced by Adam Rossington. Adam, who represents Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, will join the squad in Rawalpindi today.

