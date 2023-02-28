Dale Steyn Reveals How Shaheen Afridi Effortlessly Generates Extra Pace

Former South African pacer, Dale Steyn has appreciated Shaheen shah Afridi for his absolutely stunning bowling performance on the batting-friending surfaces.

The left-arm pacer was unstoppable against one of the PSL’s best batting units on a pitch where 442 runs were scored, the second-highest match aggregate in PSL.

The 22-year-old finished his four overs spell with 5 for 40, helping his side to secure a 40-run victory against Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The former South African pacer heaped praise on the Lahore Qalandars captain, claiming that the left-arm pacer is a special talent.

“Shaheen’s wrist is amazing! The bend and flick he has is so special and an area where many young fast bowlers could look to find their extra yard of pace they searching for,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Few drills one could try, but if you’re over 25 I’m sorry but it may already be too late. Still worth a try,” Dale Steyn added.

Shaheen Afridi jolted the Peshawar Zalmi batting unit with sheer pace and swing while defending a huge target of 242 runs, and got a breakthrough in his first spell.

The dismissals of Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam set the stage for the Qalandars captain to finish with his second five-wicket haul in the PSL and limit the opposition to 201 runs.

