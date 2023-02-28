‘Ihsanullah Does’t Need to Play Much Cricket Before National Debut Like Wasim and Waqar’

Former Pakistani spinner, Mushtaq Ahmed has made a significant statement regarding the future of Ihsanullah, saying he has proven himself ready to be a part of the national side.

While speaking to the media, the Multan Sultans’ head coach stated that the emerging pacer has been showcasing the bowling skills that international cricket demands.

The former leg-break spinner further added that at this stage, the 20-year-old does not need to play much domestic cricket before entering the international circuit.

Mushtaq said, “There are examples of Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, who did not play much domestic cricket before making their international debut, and they did well.”

The Swat-born cricketer, who is representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been in the headlines for his magnificent fast bowling.

Ihsanullah displayed his bowling abilities during the first PSL match against Lahore Qalandars, where he took two wickets and conceded 37 runs in his four overs spell.

His outstanding performance, however, came in their second match against Gladiators, where he stunned the opposition with sheer pace before defeating them by nine wickets.

The 20-year-old pacer annihilated the Sarfaraz-led batting lineup, finishing his bowling spell with 5 for 12 in his 4 overs and registering his career-best bowling figures.

