Lahore Qalandars Meet Families of Punjab Police Martyrs

Lahore Qalandars paid a tribute to the martyrs of the Punjab Police by inviting their families to watch the PSL 8 match.

In an effort to highlight the sacrifices and struggles of the families of the martyrs, Lahore Qalandars arranged an opportunity for the children of the martyrs of the Punjab Police to meet their cricketing idols.

On the occasion of the PSL 8 encounter between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars, the families of the martyrs were invited to watch the match live at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

They were honored by the franchise with passes to the Imran Khan enclosure of the stadium.

Moreover, a meetup was also held by the players of the franchise for the young fans. The children were allowed to join the players of Lahore Qalandars on the ground prior to the start of the game. At this event, the young fans clicked pictures with their favorite players including the top players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, and others.

The event shows the dedication and passion of the franchise to enhance the participation and interest of all communities in the league as the game connects the entire nation in a special blend.

