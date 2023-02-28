Quaid-i-Azam University Announces Holidays Till Further Notice

A violent clash between two student groups at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad on Monday has forced the university to temporarily shut down until further notice.

The incident caused fear and panic on campus as members of two different ethnic groups engaged in physical altercations. Around two dozen students were injured during the scuffle, with two currently in critical condition.

According to an officer of QAU, “Around 24 students received injuries and two of them are critical. We shifted the injured to Poly Clinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).”

Reports suggest that one of the students may have been injured with a dagger.

Police were quick to respond to the incident and attempt to control the situation. However, this is not the first time that these two groups have clashed. Just 10 days prior, a similar incident occurred.

As a result of the escalating violence, the university management decided to close the campus for an indefinite period. The safety of students and faculty is the top priority, and the university will remain closed until the situation is deemed safe.