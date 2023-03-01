English Superstar Joins Islamabad United Squad for Remainder of PSL 8

Islamabad United have received a major boost ahead of their home matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 as hard-hitting English opener, Alex Hales has joined the squad in Islamabad.

Islamabad United took to social media to reveal Hales’ arrival in the country. Hales can be seen enjoying a coffee on his arrival in the team’s hotel.

Hales’ arrival will provide Islamabad with a much-needed boost after their disappointing defeat against Lahore Qalandars in their previous outing. United were unable to handle the bowling unit of Lahore as they were bowled out for only 90 runs, resulting in a loss by a huge margin of 110 runs.

The English opener will provide Islamabad with an extra option at the top of the order which will allow Colin Munro to bat in the middle order, providing some much-needed stability to the batting unit.

Hales has been an integral part of the Red Hot Squad over the past few years. He has scored 623 runs at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 143.54 in 19 matches he has played for the franchise.

The 34-year-old’s arrival will provide the team management with a selection headache regarding their four overseas players. It will be interesting to see how Islamabad establish their team combination in the upcoming games.

