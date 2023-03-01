Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi: Which Team Has Won More Matches in PSL?

The ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been an exciting event so far, with Lahore Qalandars sitting at the top of the table after half of the competition.

As the marquee tournament progresses, the 17th match is scheduled to be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The first encounter between these two former champions took place on February 14, when Peshawar Zalmi secured a two-run victory in a thrilling finish.

Babar Azam was the star performer of the match, who scored 68 runs off 46 deliveries, and he was equally supported by Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who scored a quickfire 90 off 50 balls.

Karachi, in response, put up a good fight, with veteran batter, Shoaib Malik, and skipper, Imad Wasim, almost taking their team to victory, falling short by just two runs.

Currently, both teams find themselves in the middle of the table, with Karachi Kings in the fourth spot and Peshawar Zalmi in fifth, both with two wins to their names.

Historically, Peshawar Zalmi have had the upper hand, winning 13 out of the 18 encounters played to date while Karachi Kings have only managed to win five matches.

Teams Matches Win Loss Peshawar Zalmi 18 13 5 Karachi Kings 5 13

