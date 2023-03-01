RADAR Pakistan Announces Taha G as the Face of the Platform for 2023

RADAR by Spotify is back and this time, the dedicated platform for emerging artists from the local space has announced Taha G as its featured musician.

As part of RADAR Pakistan campaign, Spotify is taking fans on an epic journey into Taha G’s life, his career, and the things he feels passionate about shown in an exclusive mini-documentary that also includes a newly composed song, Naakay, from the artist himself.

RADAR will also serve as a promotional stage for Taha G’s latest EP, Pyaar Bhi Kya Nasha Hai.

The RADAR mini-documentary gives listeners a peek into a side of their favorite artists’ lives that they generally don’t get to see.

Directed by Zohaib Kazi, the film showcases Taha G’s rise through the ranks, his family life, how he creates music, becoming Spotify’s RADAR ambassador, and where the future is going to take the upcoming popstar and his listeners.

Breaking norms in Pakistan’s evolving musical landscape, Taha Gurwara, better known as Taha G has crafted a unique identity for himself as a sensation in electro-pop. However, his vocal excellence lies in a diverse set of genres.

Pop, Indie, Hip Hop, you name it and Taha delivers. His romantics-infused electro-pop track, Dil Kay Isharay, continues to string the chords of listeners’ hearts, a year since its release.

“I can’t believe I am the RADAR artist for Spotify Pakistan, I’m over the moon and still can’t believe it. I’m extremely grateful to Spotify, for giving me this opportunity to showcase my talent to the world and show the world my story.”

With a knack for composing sensitive yet catchy love ditties, Taha G has collaborated with artists including Aima Baig on the track ‘Rent Free’ and with Maanu (Rehman Afshar) on Dou Pal to deliver catchy tracks that are loved by fans and are embedded in the minds of his listeners.

“The success that RADAR has granted artists is unique & enjoyable, as we’ve seen with Hassan Raheem previously,” stated Khan FM, Spotify’s Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh.

“We are excited to have Taha G become the next face for RADAR Pakistan. The platform will definitely serve to amplify his recognition not just in the local space but globally as well,” he added further.

Taha G is a massive fan of the effervescent Mahira Khan and the musician has made no efforts to conceal the fact. In fact, he penned down a fan-boy anthem dedicated to the megastar titled “Mahira”.

He went on to perform an unplugged version of the song in one of his live sessions for a radio station in 2019.