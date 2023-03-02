China Confirms First Case of H5N1 Bird Flu in Humans as WHO Fears Another Pandemic

A new strain of bird flu has been detected among humans in China after a woman tested positive for the H5N1 virus.

The woman, who is 53 years old and from the Jiangsu province, is believed to have become symptomatic on January 31 after exposure to already infected poultry.

Although she tested positive for the virus in February, her current condition is unknown.

This comes one week after a father and daughter in Cambodia were also infected with a similar variant of bird flu.

The daughter, who was 11 years old, sadly became the first person in Cambodia to die from bird flu since 2014. Her father, aged 49, tested positive a few days later but has not become seriously ill.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now expressing concern about the spread of bird flu, given the recent outbreaks. Dr. Sylvie Briand, the Director of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention, confirmed last week that the UN agency is working with Cambodian authorities in response to the outbreak.

She stated that the increasing reports of cases in mammals, including humans, and the widespread presence of the virus in birds globally is worrying. Therefore, WHO has urged all countries to remain vigilant against the virus.

In addition, Argentina has also reported its first case of bird flu in industrial poultry, leading to the suspension of avian product exports.

Secretary Juan Jose Bahillo tweeted that while the suspension of exports was due to international regulations, poultry products remain safe for Argentines.

The case was detected in the Rio Negro province, and there are concerns about the potential spread of the disease and its impact on exports from the country.