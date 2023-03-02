Pakistan to Experience Thunderstorms in Various Areas in 24 Hours

A westerly wave has been affecting the upper and central regions of Pakistan, bringing cloudy weather, rain, and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to persist for the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan meteorological department (PMD).

The department reported on Thursday that most of the country will experience cloudy weather, with rainfall, wind, and thunderstorm (with snow above hills) in north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, and the Pothohar area. Around this time, certain areas may receive hailstorms.

On Friday, most of the country may expect dry weather, with isolated places in north Balochistan experiencing rain, wind, and thunderstorms.

The department also reported the day’s coldest minimum temperatures, with Leh hitting -7 Celsius, Kalam recording -3 Celsius, and Gupis and Astore recording -1 Celsius. Both Malam Jabba and Skardu recorded 0 Celsius.

The department advised people in the affected regions to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts.