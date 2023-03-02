PSL 8 Fever Hits German Football

German footballer Kevin Prince-Boateng celebrated in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s style as the PSL 8 fever gripped Hertha Berlin.

The hype around PSL 8 is increasing as the tournament progresses toward the next stage. While the tussle between the teams is rising to claim the playoffs spots, the fever of the PSL 8 has also hit Germany. The footballers in Germany also seem to be inspired by the Pakistan Super League as noticed in the recent post by Hertha Berlin on Twitter.

The German football club posted a picture of footballer Kevin Prince-Boateng celebrating on the field in a similar style as Shaheen Shah Afridi’s celebration.

Hertha Berlin also shared Shaheen Afridi’s picture from a recent match of Lahore Qalandars, comparing the two moments.

Reacting to the post, Germany’s newly appointed Pakistani cricket coach, Atiq-uz-Zaman, noted that Shaheen Afridi’s style of celebration might be slightly different from Prince’s action, but the popularity of the PSL in Germany’s football fraternity is amazing.

