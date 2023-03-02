These Are the World’s Most Expensive Websites Ever and Their Current Traffic

A new study by web hosting provider, Hostinger, has identified the top 7 most expensive domain names in history to see their current figure, including their monthly traffic.

The most expensive domain on the list is Voice.com, bought in 2019 for a whopping $30 million. However, according to SimilarWeb, the website’s monthly traffic currently stands at just 88,800, suggesting that the investment may not have been worth it.

In contrast, the 4th most expensive domain name on the list, Sex.com, sold for $13 million in 2010, receives a whopping 64 million visitors each month, more than the rest of the top five sites combined.

Other domain names in the list include 360.com, which currently receives 23.9 million monthly visitors, making it the 154th biggest website in China. Hotels.com, which was sold for $11 million in 2001, receives around 44.5 million visitors per month.

Below is the list of website domains with their cost and current monthly traffic:

Rank Website Name Cost Current Monthly Traffic
1 Voice.com $30 million in 2019 88,000
2 360.com $17 million in 2015 23.9 million
3 NFTs.com $15 million in 2022 Data not available
4 Sex.com $13 million in 2010 64 million
5 Fund.com $12 million in 2008 293,000
6 Hotels.com $11 million in 2001 44.5 million
7 Tesla.com $11 million in 2014 16.9 million

 

 

