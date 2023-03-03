Around Half of UAE Residents Received Annual Bonuses in 2022

Almost 50% of United Arab Emirates (UAE) residents got bonuses in 2022, as revealed in a survey conducted by YouGov, a British market research firm, and Zurich International Life, an insurance company.
According to details, 31% of respondents got up to AED 20,000 bonus, and 5% received over AED 50,000.
YouGov surveyed approximately 1,200 people in January 2023, including parents and married individuals of different income groups, countries, professions, ages, and gender.
Almost 82% of bonus recipients intend to use the money for their future, with 24% investing in real estate, 17.6% saving for retirement, 15% paying off debts, and 14% funding their children’s education.
The survey found that family and friends influenced the bonus spending decisions of 75% of UAE residents.
Additionally, employer and market trends were also significant factors, accounting for 22%. Peers had an influence on 18% of the respondents, while recommendations from a financial advisor were considered by 13%.