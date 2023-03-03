UAE Issues Strict Warning Against Forging E-Documents

The UAE Public Prosecution has issued a warning to all residents of the country against forging documents. The warning comes in accordance with Article 14 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrime.

The article mentions that anyone caught forging electronic documents of the federal or local government institutes will face temporary imprisonment and/or a fine of AED 150,000-750,000.

The penalty for forging documents of entities other than federal or local government institutes will result in detention and/or a fine of AED 100,000-300,000.

The warning also extends to those who intentionally use forged documents. They’ll face the penalty as well. The UAE government has taken strict measures to ensure that the forgery of documents is prevented.

The warning serves as a reminder that document forgery is a serious crime in the Emirates. Those who engage in it will face severe punishment.