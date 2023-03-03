‘Brothel-Like Environment’ Faculty Lashes Out at Rising LGBTQ Events at LUMS

A member of the faculty at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Muhammad Tariq, has written an email to the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Arshad Ahmad, expressing concerns about certain events being held at the university.

Specifically, Tariq criticized the administration for hosting events such as “Queer, LGBT and Why Period Art Matters,” which he believes have contributed to a decline in the university’s atmosphere in recent years.

Tariq, who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Life Sciences at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering at LUMS, acknowledged the importance of promoting diversity and inclusivity but suggested that the university should also uphold values such as decency, modesty, honesty, integrity, and sincerity.

As a member of the University Council for the past fourteen years, Tariq felt a responsibility to speak up about the issues that have been raised by fellow teachers. In his email, he emphasized that his intention was not to offend anyone but rather to contribute to a positive atmosphere at LUMS where these issues can be addressed.

Tariq expressed concern that the administration’s pursuit of liberalism was fostering an atmosphere that was eroding moral principles in our society.

He acknowledged the value of individual freedom of choice and way of life but was concerned that the university was ignoring the ‘brothel-like environment’ that he believed was emerging under the guise of being a liberal institution.

Tariq also stressed that as a Muslim nation, we should strive to be role models for others, and LUMS should uphold these values.

ProPakistani contacted LUMS for its official statement on this matter. However, LUMS has yet to respond to the request. LUMS’ statement will be published once received.

