President Arif Alvi Announces Official Date for General Elections in Punjab

President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced that the general elections of the Punjab Assembly will be held on 30 April, Sunday. The announcement comes after considering the dates suggested by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

This decision comes after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) ruled that elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies must be held within 90 days. A 5-member bench heard the case and Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial announced the verdict.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے 30 اپریل بروز اتوار کو پنجاب اسمبلی کے عام انتخابات کرانے کا اعلان کردیا صدر مملکت نے تاریخ کا اعلان الیکشن کمیشن کی جانب سے تجویز کردہ تاریخوں پر غور کرنے کے بعد کیا pic.twitter.com/Bs363qpgGa — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 3, 2023

The court ruled in favor of the petitioners, with a three-two split decision. Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Mansoor Ali Shah dissented from the majority verdict. The court stated that according to the Constitution, elections must be held within 60 to 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies.

The CJ stressed that the responsibility for scheduling the elections lies with the (ECP) and not political parties.

The SCP took suo moto notice of the case on 23 February, following President Arif’s announcement of the election date.

With the announcement of the election date, preparations for the Punjab Assembly are expected to commence. It is essential to note that this announcement only pertains to the Punjab Assembly, and the dates for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly polls have yet to be announced.