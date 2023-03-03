Shadab Khan Eyes to Score Fastest Century in PSL

Star Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan, who is leading Islamabad United, is eager to score the fastest century in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While speaking to the media, the leg-break spinner stated that he has urged Islamabad United to play fearless and aggressive cricket without worrying too much about the outcome of the game.

The 24-year-old cricketer further added that it is the responsibility of the skipper to be patient during the game and support his players to perform well in any situation.

In response to a question about Islamabad United’s mindset this season, Shadab said that they would try their best to maintain the current brand of cricket until the end of the campaign.

The Mianwali-born cricketer explained that sometimes aggressive and attacking cricket can lead the team to lose wickets and face collapses, but most of the time, it goes in their favor.

When asked about Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, Shadab responded that they are pretty good teams and have the ability to make a strong comeback in the ongoing edition.

“When a team is struggling or on a losing streak, it becomes comparatively easy to beat them, but we are not complacent. We will have to play our best cricket if we want to beat them,” he said.

