Waqar Younis Blames Sarfaraz Ahmed for Quetta’s Shameful Defeat Against Lahore

Quetta Gladiators are on the verge of elimination from the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after suffering a 17-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars.

The former champions could not chase the 149-run target against one of the strongest bowling units in competition, in their sixth game of the season at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Former Pakistani captain, Waqar Younis has blamed Sarfaraz Ahmed for not playing a responsible innings like other captains.

While commenting on the strike rate of the wicket-keeper batter in live commentary, Waqar Younis said that a batter playing at number six with a strike rate of 100 is not going to win the match.

The former fast bowler further added that for a responsible batter, coming to bat at number six means finishing the game despite strong opposition and tough circumstances.

“A man who comes in at number six is supposed to be a finisher with a strike rate of 150 or 160. Sarfaraz has a strike rate of 100 today; you aren’t going to win games like that,” Waqar said.

It is worth noting that Gladiators was much in the game after they restricted Qalandars to 50 for 7, but then lost momentum and allowed them to reach 148 runs.

In response, the opening batters stitched a 53-run partnership in the first six overs, but the inconsistency of the batting unit allowed the Qalandars to come back and clinch a crucial victory.

