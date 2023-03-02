Lahore Qalandars Pay Tribute to Sweepers Promoting Clean Environment

Lahore Qalandars collaborated with LWMC to pay tribute to the sweepers of Lahore by inviting them to watch the PSL 8 match at Gaddafi Stadium. The act was organized to promote a clean environment and acknowledge the role of cleaners in the effort to keep the surroundings clean.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Does What’s Never Been Done in PSL With Unique Bowling Record

To highlight the importance of the sweepers and cleaners, Lahore Qalandars sent an invitation to Lahore Waste Management Company for the workers to watch the match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

The team collaborated with the Lahore Waste Management Company to select 50 sweepers for a unique opportunity to watch a PSL 8 match live from the Lahore Qalandars’ enclosure at the Gaddafi Stadium.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/e_Y6BRISlGE

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/e_Y6BRISlGE?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/e_Y6BRISlGE?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/e_Y6BRISlGE





Recognizing the crucial role these individuals play in maintaining a clean environment for the community, Lahore Qalandars’ players signed shirts for them and also lined up to pay their regards to them before the match began.

By providing this well-deserved recognition, the Lahore Qalandars have set an inspiring example for others to follow and have demonstrated the importance of acknowledging the contributions of often-overlooked members of society.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads