PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Continue Winning Streak

Lahore Qalandars pulled off an impressive comeback as they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.
Qalandars got off to a horrid start as they were restricted to 50/7 in the first half of their innings. A fighting knock by Rashid Khan and a sensational half-century by Sikandar Raza brought them back into the game as they managed to finish their innings on 148.
Quetta, on the other hand, got off to a fine start with Will Smeed and Yasir Khan putting up a 50 partnership for the opening wicket. This time Lahore made an impressive comeback with the ball as they took wickets on regular intervals. Quetta could only manage 131/7 as they lost their fifth match of the tournament.
Lahore won the match by 17 runs as they extended their lead at the top of the PSL standings.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|1.367
|Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.844
|Islamabad United
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|-0.334
|Peshawar Zalmi
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.896
|Karachi Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0.565
|Quetta Gladiators
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.768
