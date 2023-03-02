PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Continue Winning Streak

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Lahore Qalandars pulled off an impressive comeback as they defeated Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Qalandars got off to a horrid start as they were restricted to 50/7 in the first half of their innings. A fighting knock by Rashid Khan and a sensational half-century by Sikandar Raza brought them back into the game as they managed to finish their innings on 148.

Quetta, on the other hand, got off to a fine start with Will Smeed and Yasir Khan putting up a 50 partnership for the opening wicket. This time Lahore made an impressive comeback with the ball as they took wickets on regular intervals. Quetta could only manage 131/7 as they lost their fifth match of the tournament.

Lahore won the match by 17 runs as they extended their lead at the top of the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Lahore Qalandars 6 5 1 0 10 1.367 Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844 Islamabad United 5 3 2 0 6 -0.334 Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896 Karachi Kings 7 2 5 0 4 0.565 Quetta Gladiators 6 1 5 0 2 -1.768

